Beck Is Married! Inside You Star Elizabeth Lail's Wedding Ceremony

Though Beck's love life went belly up in You, the actress behind the character finally got her happily ever after IRL.
Netflix star Elizabeth Lail married pediatric dentist Nieku Manshadi in an intimate spring ceremony on April 24, she shared with Brides.
The pair tied the knot at Hasbrouck House in Stone Ridge, New York, where they also marked their first anniversary as a couple. "It felt right returning to a place from our story and sharing it with those we love," Elizabeth, 29, told the outlet.
The newlyweds celebrated with 22 guests, as they "decided not to wait" until after the pandemic and instead got married with a small group to remain COVID-conscious. "We didn't have a strong vision so we went with what felt right and true to us," she explained, noting that the day-of "felt like a surprise party that kept revealing itself all day," thanks to special moments with family and friends.
Elizabeth and Nieku met "the good old-fashioned way," as she recalled, during a mutual friend's party in Williamsburg, New York. They got engaged in August 2020 in Montauk: "We were at our own little bonfire during sunset on the beach making s'mores when Nieku proposed with my grandmother's wedding ring."
On the morning of the big day, Nieku led a hiking expedition for guests, and Elizabeth planned a tea ceremony, saying, "It was such a peaceful, grounding way to start the day. It was so meaningful to share a practice I love with the people I love."
They presented each other with a love letter during their first look ahead of the ceremony. "It was such a beautiful moment to really connect with one another before adrenaline sweeps you away," the Once Upon a Time star said.
They later exchanged traditional and Baha'i vows in front of an "arch of flowing flowers" by florist Dark and Diamond, which Elizabeth appreciated for bringing "so much joy to our ceremony."
She donned a custom Andrea Hawkes gown made of Marrocaine silk that "made me feel like the woman I am becoming." The groom was gussied up in a Freemans Sporting Club navy suit, along with an IWC watch.
Another magical part of the day was their "incredible" playlist. Elizabeth walked down the aisle to "Crazy Love" by Van Morrison, and they played "Elephant Gun" by Beruit after their first kiss as husband and wife. "I haven't stopped singing these songs since," she gushed.
The party then headed inside for dinner at Hasbrouck House's Butterfield restaurant to enjoy a vegan lentil dish, followed by s'mores by the bonfire outdoors.
"I wanted our tables to feel like we had cut fresh flowers from my grandmother's garden," Elizabeth explained of the décor, adding that the venue had a decidedly "homey feel."
Her favorite part of the evening was the speeches, revealing, "Ours were so heartfelt and funny. You had to be there."
She went on, "We didn't plan on dancing due to the size of our party, but somehow got swept up by the music once dinner was over... Nieku's family is Persian and taught us all how to dance."
The bride reflected of her special day, "Our wedding was so small and intimate we couldn't help but have every aspect reflect a part of us... It was primarily our two families coming together for the first time. We laughed and cried the whole way through."
Diane Keaton, Kathryn Gallagher, Ashley Park and more stars have congratulated the happy couple.
Clearly, it was a New York wedding fit for an Upper East Sider, as Elizabeth will soon appear in the HBO Max Gossip Girl reboot.