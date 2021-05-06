Watch Peter Hermann Laugh Off "Throuple" Status With Wife Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni

Mariska Hargitay takes work wife to a whole new level.

The Emmy-winning Law & Order: SVU star met husband Peter Hermann on set, and while the couple have been married for over 17 years, there is another co-star turned lifelong partner that Hermann jokes his wife can't get stay from: Christopher Meloni, aka Elliott Stabler. Meloni made his highly-anticipated return to the Law & Order franchise with spinoff Law & Order: Criminal Intent. Stabler even professed his love for Lieutenant Olivia Benson (Hargitay).

So how does Hermann feel about all this? In a hilarious, exclusive interview from E! News' Daily Pop, Hermann spills all on their "throuple" situation, as host Justin Sylvester teases.

"We make it work," Hermann deadpans. "Sometimes Chris and I have some things to negotiate but we've gotten really good at communicating with each other. There's a lot of give and take. Kind of in the end all three of us are really happy."