Sanditon Cancelation Reversed Following Surprise Two Season Order

Watch : "Law & Order" & More TV Shows We're Excited for in 2021

Grab your bonnets because we're heading back to Sanditon.

Despite having been previously canceled by ITV in 2019, the British period drama, based on Jane Austen's unfinished novel of the same name, will be getting a second and third season at PBS' Masterpiece, the network recently revealed. This likely has something to do with the first season's success in the U.S.

While the eight-episode first season debuted in August 2019 in the U.K., it didn't arrive stateside until its January 2020 premiere on PBS. Clearly, they found the right home in PBS' Masterpiece. And, this time around, ITV and BBC's streaming service BritBox will be the series' U.K. partner.

"We are absolutely delighted to announce a second and third season of Sanditon, a show that has inspired such a passionate and devoted fan base," Masterpiece's executive producer Susanne Simpson shared in a statement. "Audiences can expect romance, humor and plenty of twists and turns in these new seasons of Sanditon."