Shay Mitchell's Mother's Day Gift Guide Will Make Mom Feel Extra Loved

Between being a total boss babe, creating quality TikTok videos and raising her adorable daughter Atlas, Shay Mitchell is one busy mama! And like all of us, the You actress is gearing up for Mother's Day.
"In my family, every day is Mother's Day, but I do appreciate a day dedicated to being pampered and feeling extra loved by my little one," Shay revealed to E!. "Any excuse to take a break and revel in family time is well-received."
And if you're struggling to find the perfect gift for mom, Shay has some great advice and even better gift ideas that will make your mom feel seen and appreciated.
"Keep it simple! I am (admittedly) not the best gift giver on the planet so my gifts tend to be more practical and down to earth…and that's totally fine," the star explained. "I mean, sure grand gestures and gifts are nice, but I think the best gift any mom can receive is the love and appreciation of those she cares about most. I actually teamed up with Pampers ahead of Mother's Day for their #MillionActsofLove campaign which aims to uplift and support moms through simple acts of kindness."
For Shay's Mother's Day gift guide, scroll below!
BÉIS Diaper Bag
"It's true what they say, the perfect diaper bag did not exist…until we created it, that is! The BÉIS Diaper Bag in beige is chock full of all the function and pockets a mom's heart desires, but also looks oh so good and elevates any outfit (even those covered in food and spit-up!)."
Onda Sparkling Tequila
"Give the gift of a relaxing day away at the beach….but from the comfort of home. Best enjoyed straight from the can, Onda is a delicious, 100 calorie naturally gluten and guilt-free treat that is the perfect pick me up for mom on her special day (or any day!)."
BÉIS Weekender Bag
"You may not be able to getaway for Mother's Day this year, but let's plan ahead and give mom the quintessential bag for her first trip in a while. The Weekender is our very own pride and joy, featuring a spacious inside, a surprise bottom pocket, and functional interior flaps. Expecting to be a mama soon? This bag is also *the perfect* hospital bag."
Spa Time with Shani Darden Products
"Even the most dedicated moms need me time. How about instead of a tangible gift this year you send mom to your favorite local spa for a massage or facial? Still sticking very close to home? Try Shani Darden's age-defying duo with a steam and jade roller for a spa experience at home. Door locks not included!"
Kind Words
"Nothing says I love you like…saying I love you. Showing mom how much you care through kind gestures makes for one of the most amazing (and easy!) gifts. Breakfast in bed, a nice letter, a foot massage or a homemade craft are all amazing ways that you can participate in Pampers #MillionActsofLove campaign, a movement to help show moms they're loved and appreciated!"