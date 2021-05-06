James Kennedy Is "So F--king Happy" Without Alcohol: Inside His Sobriety Journey

Watch : James Kennedy Practices Marriage Proposal on Lisa Vanderpump

James Kennedy hasn't been over served in nearly two years. But that didn't stop him from having a blast on E!'s Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump.

"It was really fun," the Vanderpump Rules star told E! News exclusively ahead of tonight's new episode of Overserved. "Normally when I'm over at Lisa's house I'm normally in a bit of trouble, but I was really excited to be there for dinner. I obviously know Jim Jeffries, he's hilarious. And it was really fun to catch up with Lisa, especially after not seeing her for so long."

Once known for causing drunken fights and major drama on Pump Rules, James is nearing a big milestone in his sobriety journey.

"July 5 will be my two years," he shared. When asked about the key to maintaining his sobriety, he explained, "It's gratitude. It's the feeling of being so thankful for my sobriety. I wake up every day thanking god that I've got it. My life has just gotten so much better from quitting drinking. I'm never hungover, I'm able to focus on my music so much more. My relationships and friendships are excelling. When I see these amazing things happening right before my eyes, why would I want to go back?"