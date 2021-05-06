Pete Davidson Reveals the "Key" to Relationships Amid Phoebe Dynevor Romance

Watch : Pete Davidson & Phoebe Dynevor Basically Just Confirmed Romance

Need some dating advice? Pete Davidson is here with some sage wisdom.

During the May 6 episode of The Breakfast Club, the comedian, who's caught the eye of everyone from Ariana Grande to Kate Beckinsale, shared how he approaches someone he's interested in.

"I am just very, very honest," Davidson said. "I think what a lot of people do is they try to put on—not even their best self—but almost a version of themself that they would like to be. And eventually, that will unravel, you know? So, I just, off the top, I'm like, 'Hey, I'm nuts. Here's all my issues. Here's what I do. Here's the therapists. This is what happens.' And that can either be a lot for someone…or they could be like, 'Cool, that was really refreshingly honest.' Or, sometimes it can be a little intense and weird and people can't handle that stuff."

In the same vein, the Saturday Night Live star also isn't into playing games, like holding off on texting a crush until a certain amount of time has passed.

"No, if I'm into you, I'm really into you," he added. "It just creates this whole anxiety and a lot of stress, and there's enough of that going on. So, I think, like, that part of the relationship, it should be so easy. It should just be like, 'Hey, there's something wrong today.' 'Hey, I'm really happy today.' Communication's really key.'