Henry Cavill's Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Shares Rare Glimpse Into Their Romance With New Photo

Less than a month after going Instagram official, Henry Cavill and his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso gave fans another look inside their romance as they celebrated his 38th birthday on May 5.

Watch: Henry Cavill Introduces "Super Sweet 16" Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso

It's a bird, it's a plane...no, it's just a super birthday shout-out for Henry Cavill, courtesy of his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso.

To celebrate her love's 38th year, the Legendary Entertainment vice president took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of the couple—wearing their masks amid the pandemic—overlooking the city. Alongside the selfie, Natalie wrote, "Happiest of birthdays to my birthday boy." 

The post came less than a month after Henry and Natalie made their relationship Instagram official. On April 10, the Man of Steel actor shared a photo of the duo playing an intense game of chess. As he captioned the snapshot, "This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess."

Or maybe he was just going easy on her? After reposting the image, Natalie joked, "Just teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess...or...maybe he let me win?" 

Though it's unclear when and how the two met, Natalie's production company was behind Henry's 2020 Netflix movie Enola Holmes. 

The film also starred Millie Bobby BrownSam Claflin and Helena Bonham Carter.   

And while the Superman alum has often shied away from sharing much about his private life, he has given rare insights into why he treasures a strong relationship.

"There's something about having a girlfriend with whom you can share all the difficulties that you go through," he told GQ Australia in 2018, "or all the great stuff that you go through."

"It's so nice to have someone to share the intimate moments with," he later added, "even if it's just that unspoken communication of holding a hand."

