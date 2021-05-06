Victoria Beckham Reveals How the Spice Girls "Inspired" Beyoncé to be "Proud" of Herself

Watch : The Spice Girls: Then vs. Now

Without the Spice Girls, we may never have had "Single Ladies," or any of Beyoncé's other hit singles.

In a new interview with Dear Media's Breaking Beauty podcast, Posh Spice herself, aka Victoria Beckham, said that Beyoncé once told her that the British pop stars "inspired" her to go after her dreams.

"I met Beyoncé a few years ago and she actually said to me, 'It was the Spice Girls that inspired me and made me want to do what I do and made me proud to be a girl. I'm proud to be who I am,'" she recalled. "And when someone like Beyoncé, who is so iconic and such a strong woman, says that she was inspired by the Spice Girls, I think that that's quite something."

Victoria noted that she and the rest of the Spice Girls were unapologetic about who they are, and it was part of what made them so successful.