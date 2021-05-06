Amy Adams Lands in Ireland to Film Disenchanted: Here’s All We Know About Enchanted Sequel

Watch : Amy Adams Is Very Excited About the "Enchanted" Sequel

Alexa, play "Happy Working Song"—because Amy Adams is getting back to work!

The six-time Oscar nominee has officially touched down in Ireland, where she's about to begin filming the Enchanted sequel at long last.

Thirteen years after the original fairytale musical hit theaters, the highly-anticipated sequel was announced during the Disney Investor Day conference in December 2020. Adams is returning as the leading lady, Giselle, in Disenchanted, which will drop directly on the Disney+ streaming platform.

An Enchanted sequel has been teased for years, as far back as a decade ago. Rumors resurfaced in 2016, when Adams told E! News, "I think it's a good time in our world for Disenchanted... I think a little singing and dancing, a little laughing at ourselves is good."

Reports again spread in March 2020 that the film was on the horizon, and now it's finally time for the "Ever Ever After" fans were promised.