John Mulaney Plans Return to the Comedy Scene After Stint in Rehab

John Mulaney Reportedly Checks Into Rehab

John Mulaney is getting back to work after focusing on his health.

Later this month, the 38-year-old comedian is set to perform his first live shows of 2021, as he has quietly booked four dates at New York City venue City Winery from May 10 to May 14.

All four shows have already sold out, according to the venue's website, although there is an option to sign up for the waiting list in case more tickets are released. Phones are not permitted during the performances, and proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or negative test is required for entry.

The gigs mark his return to public life following multiple media reports in December 2020 that he had checked into rehab for addiction struggles. A rep for the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse voice actor did not respond to E! News' request for comment at that time.

It's unclear whether the scheduled dates will be part of a larger tour, as he has yet to announce anything via social media. His own website simply says, "No upcoming dates at this time. Check back soon!"

John has been open about his struggles with addiction with alcohol and cocaine in the past, addressing his previous issues in both the media and in his stand-up comedy.