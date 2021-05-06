Prince William Shares Adorable Story About Princess Charlotte That Parents Can Relate to

Kids say the darndest things!
Prince William recently shared a rare glimpse into his family life with his wife, Kate Middleton, and their three kids: Prince George, 7 Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3. Just this past weekend, the couple's daughter celebrated her sixth birthday and it was nothing short of fun.
Per The Daily Mail, the Duke of Cambridge expressed his little one is growing up right before his eyes while he attended an engagement in the West Midlands on Tuesday, May 4.
"If you ask her, she says she's 16," Prince William quipped when speaking about the mini royal, per the outlet. "Charlotte says, 'I'm six now, I'll do what I want.' They grow up very fast."
Additionally, the father of three revealed that his family had a small get-together at their Norfolk country home for Princess Charlotte's birthday on Sunday, May 2. According to Hello Magazine, Prince William described the intimate celebration as "great fun."
"She had a lovely day, thank you," the 38-year-old royal said when asked if his daughter had a memorable day. "Last year it was her birthday in lockdown, but this year we were able to have one other family over."
On Saturday, May 1, the royal couple released an adorable new portrait of Princess Charlotte ahead of her birthday.
In the photo, which was taken by the Duchess of Cambridge herself, the little one flashed a huge smile and posed at her family's country home of Anmer Hall. To mark the special occasion, Princess Charlotte donned a bright blue collared dress by Rachel Riley that featured a pink floral pattern.
Days prior to the 6-year-old royal's birthday, Prince William and Kate posted a behind-the-scenes video of their family life to mark their 10-year wedding anniversary. The footage, which was captured by filmmaker Will Warr, showed the proud parents enjoying the outdoors with their children, roasting marshmallows together and having a blast.
"Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary," their caption read on Instagram. "We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family."