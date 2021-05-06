Prince William Shares Adorable Story About Princess Charlotte That Parents Can Relate to

Watch : Prince William & Kate Middleton Launch YouTube Channel

Prince William recently shared a rare glimpse into his family life with his wife, Kate Middleton, and their three kids: Prince George, 7 Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3. Just this past weekend, the couple's daughter celebrated her sixth birthday and it was nothing short of fun.

Per The Daily Mail, the Duke of Cambridge expressed his little one is growing up right before his eyes while he attended an engagement in the West Midlands on Tuesday, May 4.

"If you ask her, she says she's 16," Prince William quipped when speaking about the mini royal, per the outlet. "Charlotte says, 'I'm six now, I'll do what I want.' They grow up very fast."

Additionally, the father of three revealed that his family had a small get-together at their Norfolk country home for Princess Charlotte's birthday on Sunday, May 2. According to Hello Magazine, Prince William described the intimate celebration as "great fun."