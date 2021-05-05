Demi Lovato Details Her “Daily” Eating Disorder Struggle in Empowering Message on Self-Worth

Watch : Demi Lovato Backtracks After Slamming "Guilt-Free" Yogurt Shop

Demi Lovato just shared a special message about her eating disorder recovery.

On Wednesday, May 5, the "I Love Me" singer took to Instagram to share a Boomerang of a mug that reads, "I am worth it," next to a stylized heart, which is a symbol associated with the National Eating Disorder Association (NEDA).

"This is the @neda symbol for eating disorder recovery. I painted this at @colormemine years ago," Demi began the post. "Even though I was in the throes of my eating disorder, I still made this in hopes that I would truly believe it some day. I still struggle. Daily. There are periods of time where I forget about my food struggles and other times it's all I think about. Still. But that is what ED recovery looks like for some people and I still have hope that someday I won't think about it anymore. For now my mug reminds me that I am worth it, and today I believe it."