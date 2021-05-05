Lex Scott Davis' Mother's Day Gift Guide Has Everything Mom Needs For a Self-Care Night

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Still stuck on what to get mom for Mother's Day? There's no need to stress any longer because Lex Scott Davis is here to help you finish Mother's Day shopping.
"My favorite part about celebrating Mother's Day is making the mothers in my life feel appreciated," the actress explained to E!. "It's the one day of the year where there is nationwide acknowledgment of how selfless motherhood can be, therefore it is a chance to give all moms a break and cater to them in return."
From skincare must-haves and coffee makers to personalized wine glasses and dreamy candle sets, the Rebel actress has you covered when it comes to finding the perfect gift.
"This year is a little different for us all. Usually, there are no limits to gift giving because there was no limit on what we could do. But since some of us are still exercising social distancing, we have to factor that into our gift ideas," explained the SuperFly star. "That being said, finding essential things that can be used without necessarily leaving the house is always great idea. And women, especially moms, love a little self-care."
To check out Lex Scott Davis' Mother's Day gift guide, scroll below!
Peter Thomas Roth Made to Mask Kit
"Not only do I love these masks by Peter Thomas Roth, there's nothing like treating yourself to a facial while you relax with a hot bath. Treat your mom with a moment to unwind."
CHI For ULTA Beauty Gorgeous Blowout Kit
"Salons aren't the easiest to get into these days, so here's an at-home blowout kit for when mom wants to spruce up her look."
Iridescent Monterey Stemless Wine Glass
"Things Remembered has a plethora of items you can have your mother's name, initials, or a loving note engraved. These iridescent glasses are simple yet dazzling enough for your special lady."
Le Labo Candles Discovery Set
"This line of fragrance is one of the best on the market. I love these candles as they are super strong and create a soothing environment in any space you light them."
Kai Rose Hand Cream
"I was introduced to this brand when I was gifted their body cream from my publicist and since then have ordered it for quite a few people. Not only does it smell great, but it has a thicker, creamy consistency that doesn't leave your skin greasy. During a time where we are washing our hands nonstop, hand lotion is a great gift."
HoMedics Shower Bliss Foot Spa
"Since the pandemic, I know quite a few women dabbled into the hobby of nail care. If your mom is anything like mine, she'd appreciate her own pedicure foot spa."
Audrey Lee Year of Women Mug
"I stumbled across this mug while shopping for my godmother and I thought it was a beautiful, eclectic display of female unity."
Keurig® K-Mini Plus™ Single Serve K-Cup® Pod Coffee Maker
"The best gift with any mug is coffee! I love the K-Mini because it fits literally anywhere and is sleek enough to enhance the decor at the same time."
Wayfair E-Gift Card
"After spending a year indoors, our 'creative home improvement' minds have wandered. You can never go wrong with a Wayfair gift card to shop all things home & DIY."
