Lex Scott Davis' Mother's Day Gift Guide Has Everything Mom Needs For a Self-Care Night

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Still stuck on what to get mom for Mother's Day? There's no need to stress any longer because Lex Scott Davis is here to help you finish Mother's Day shopping.

"My favorite part about celebrating Mother's Day is making the mothers in my life feel appreciated," the actress explained to E!. "It's the one day of the year where there is nationwide acknowledgment of how selfless motherhood can be, therefore it is a chance to give all moms a break and cater to them in return."