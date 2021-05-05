Pete Davidson Addresses Controversy Surrounding Elon Musk Hosting SNL

Watch : Here’s What's Next For Pete Davidson

Funny you should ask!

Pete Davidson has a lot on his mind, including how he feels about the upcoming host of Saturday Night Live. The 29-year-old star isn't joking around when he says he doesn't understand the controversy surrounding Elon Musk's SNL debut, in which he's set to take the famous stage in Studio 8H on May 8.

Speaking to Seth Myers on Late Night With Seth Myers, Pete addressed the elephant in the room.

"I don't know why people are freaking out," the comedian told the former SNL star on Tuesday, May 4. "They're like, 'Oh I can't believe that Elon Musk is hosting!' And I'm like, the guy that makes the earth better kinda and makes cool things and sends people to Mars?"

Pete admitted that he hadn't met the Tesla CEO. However, he made plans to have dinner with him and SNL producer Lorne Michaels following his appearance on the late-night talk show.

As he shared, "I'm really excited, man. I'm gonna ask him for like a Tesla or some s--t."