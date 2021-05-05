Camille Kostek's Swimwear Line Is Size-Inclusive, Supportive, and Suited for Every Summer Activity

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

There's no doubt that Camille Kostek knows what's up when it comes to bathing suits. After all, she's a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model. Obviously, she looks great in a bikini, but swimwear isn't just about aesthetics for Camille. Her go-to hashtag and life outlook is "never not dancing," so yes, her first swimwear collection is dance-tested and approved. Camille teamed up with Swimsuits for All to release a 34-piece line to "suit every summer activity" with inclusive sizes ranging from S-2XL. Of course, Camille modeled the suits herself, but she wasn't the only one. She asked for fans to "share their stories of courage and resilience," ultimately choosing eight women to be a part of the campaign.

"One of my main goals with this collection was to ensure inclusivity," Camille emphasized. She explained, "The collection includes a wide variety of styles including bikinis, one-piece suits, sweat sets, resort pieces, and athletic shorts to not only fit all body types but to suit every summer activity. Bathing suit shopping is one of the most daunting tasks for women and I'm hoping my collection will make it easier for women to find looks they feel amazing in."