Disney+'s Loki Series Is Arriving Sooner Than Planned: See the Mischievous Announcement

In an all-new teaser, Tom Hiddleston channeled the God of Mischief and revealed that Loki has a new premiere date on Disney+.

The God of Mischief is at it again.

On Wednesday, May 5, Disney+ revealed that their highly anticipated Loki series will be arriving sooner than planned. As the new teaser below revealed, the upcoming series will now debut on Wednesday, June 9 instead of Friday, June 11.

Of course, Disney+ had Loki himself Tom Hiddleston break the change of date news. "Hi. Hello, it's me. It's Tom," the Thor actor said while interrupting a montage of the Marvel superheroes. "Look, I'm sorry to interrupt. Um, it's just I've noticed that in these long superhero montages, Loki tends to get a bit left out."

As he continued, Tom reminded viewers that Loki is "incredibly heroic himself." After mischievously adding "cunning" and "charming" to his praise of Loki, Tom shared some big TV news.

"I could go on," he added with a smirk. "But maybe, why don't I just prove it to you? Wednesdays are the new Fridays."

This update comes a month after Disney+ revealed the first trailer for the next Marvel series. And, since the new series has quite a bit to do with time, we can't say we're surprised by the date switch up.

From what we could understand from the trailer, Loki follows the troublesome adopted brother of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) as he's tasked with fixing a broken reality. In addition to Tom, Loki stars Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

Be sure to watch the new announcement for yourself above. Also, you can find more spring TV premiere dates below!

Hulu
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu) - April 28

The Handmaid's Tale returns for season four with three new episodes premiering at once on Wednesday, April 28. June (Elisabeth Moss) is now a rebel leader striking back against Gilead, but her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.

CBS
MacGyver Series Finale (CBS) - April 30

MacGyver says goodbye on April 30 after five seasons.

Apple TV+
NEW: The Mosquito Coast (Apple TV+) - April 30

Justin Theroux stars in a TV adaptation of the novel The Mosquito Coast, written by his uncle Paul Theroux. It premieres April 30.

FX
Pose (FX) - May 2

Pose returns for its third and final season on Sunday, May 2 on FX.

The CW
DC's Legends of Tomorrow (CW) - May 2

DC's Legends of Tomorrow returns for season six on Sunday, May 2 at 8 p.m., at which point Batwoman will move to 9 p.m. 

Starz
The Girlfriend Experience (Starz) - May 2

Three and a half years after season two debuted, season three of The Girlfriend Experience will premiere May 2 on Starz.

Disney+
NEW: Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Disney+) - May 4

The new animated series follows a group of elite clone troopers with genetic mutations. It premieres May 4.

Victor Ceballos Olea / NETFLIX
Selena: The Series Part 2 (Netflix) - May 4

Selena returns for part two of her inspiring and tragic life story on May 4 on Netflix.

Peacock
NEW: Girls5eva (Peacock) - May 6

The most iconic fictional girl group from the late '90s/early 2000s is coming back for a reunion on Peacock, beginning May 6.

CW
Dynasty (CW) - May 7

Dynasty returns for season four on Friday, May 7. 

Hulu
Shrill (Hulu) - May 7

Shrill returns for its third and final season with Annie (Aidy Bryant) energized by her breakup and her newfound momentum at work. It premieres Friday, May 7 on Hulu.

Marni Grossman/Netflix
NEW: Jupiter's Legacy (Netflix) - May 7

The new Netflix series follows the world's first superheroes, who got their powers in the 1930s. In present day, their kids struggle to live up to their legacy. It premieres May 7.

Apple TV+
Mythic Quest (Apple TV+) - May 7

Season two of Mythic Quest is arriving May 7 on Apple TV+.

Greg Endries/SHOWTIME
NEW: Ziwe (Showtime) - May 9

Ziwe Fumudoh is taking her Instagram comedy to Showtime beginning May 9. 

CBS
Mom Series Finale (CBS) - May 13

Mom will say goodbye after eight seasons on Thursday, May 13. 

Disney+
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+) - May 14

Season two of the show with the best title on TV premieres May 14 on Disney+. 

Kyle Kaplan/Amazon Studios
NEW: The Underground Railroad (Amazon) - May 14

Barry Jenkins presents an alternate history in which the Underground Railroad was an actual railroad that helped enslaved people escape to freedom in the 1800s. It premieres May 14 on Amazon.

Netflix
Special (Netflix) - May 20

The second and final season of Special premieres May 20 on Netflix.

Hulu
NEW: Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. (Hulu) - May 21

Patton Oswalt stars as a supervillain who's been ousted from his evil society and still has to deal with his crumbling marriage in a new animated comedy, coming to Hulu on May 21. 

Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation/Universal Animation Studios LLC and Fox Media LLC.
Duncanville (Fox) - May 23

Season two premieres May 23 on Fox.

Netflix
Master of None (Netflix) - May 23

Master of None finally returns for the long-rumored third season, but this time Denise (Lena Waithe) takes center stage. It arrives May 23 on Netflix.

CBS
NCIS: New Orleans Series Finale (CBS) - May 23

NCIS: New Orleans will end after seven seasons on Sunday, May 23. 

Elizabeth Sisson/SHOWTIME
The Chi (Showtime) - May 23

Season four of The Chi premieres May 23 on Showtime.

HBO
In Treatment (HBO) - May 23

Uzo Aduba stars in a reimagined continuation of the therapy drama, 10 years after its last season aired. It premieres on HBO on May 23.

Nicole Wilder/SHOWTIME
Black Monday (Showtime) - May 23

Season three of Black Monday will premiere May 23 on Showtime.

Freeform
The Bold Type (Freeform) - May 26

The Bold Type returns for its final season on Wednesday, May 26.

Netflix
Lucifer (Netflix) - May 28

Season five of Lucifer returns for another batch of episodes, May 28 on Netflix.

ANNE MARIE FOX/NETFLIX
The Kominsky Method (Netflix) - May 28

The third and final season of The Kominsky Method premieres May 28 on Netflix.

Amazon Studios
NEW: Panic (Amazon) - May 28

Amazon's new YA drama forces teens to compete in a dangerous game where they can win a chance to escape their small town. It premieres May 28.

Kapital Entertainment and Fox Media LLC.
NEW: Housebroken (Fox) - May 31

Fox's new animated series Housebroken stars Lisa Kudrow as a therapy dog who leads the neighborhood animals in group therapy sessions, premiering May 31.

Loki premieres June 9 on Disney+.

