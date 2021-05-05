Disney+'s Loki Series Is Arriving Sooner Than Planned: See the Mischievous Announcement

Watch : "Avengers: Endgame" Stars Being Hilarious for 3 Minutes Straight

The God of Mischief is at it again.

On Wednesday, May 5, Disney+ revealed that their highly anticipated Loki series will be arriving sooner than planned. As the new teaser below revealed, the upcoming series will now debut on Wednesday, June 9 instead of Friday, June 11.

Of course, Disney+ had Loki himself Tom Hiddleston break the change of date news. "Hi. Hello, it's me. It's Tom," the Thor actor said while interrupting a montage of the Marvel superheroes. "Look, I'm sorry to interrupt. Um, it's just I've noticed that in these long superhero montages, Loki tends to get a bit left out."

As he continued, Tom reminded viewers that Loki is "incredibly heroic himself." After mischievously adding "cunning" and "charming" to his praise of Loki, Tom shared some big TV news.

"I could go on," he added with a smirk. "But maybe, why don't I just prove it to you? Wednesdays are the new Fridays."