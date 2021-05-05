Your Mom Will Cherish Lorraine Toussaint's Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Years on End

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

With Mother's Day just a few days away, the clocking is ticking to find a gift that will wow the mother figure in your life. Thankfully, the talented Lorraine Toussaint is here to lend her gifting expertise just in time for the big day!

"Being a mother means I quietly belong to one of the best kept secret societies ever created," the Concrete Cowboy star explained to E!. "The quality and capacity of the love my daughter has unlocked, defies description and explanation. As mothers, we see each other on playgrounds, in supermarkets, at the pediatricians and at the zoo. We represent at PTA meetings, board meetings, game nights, and freedom fights. We reach across the lonely divide, drawing strength from each other in this fierce exclusive love for our children. A mothers love defies reason, bypassing the brain, vibrating your bones, echoing through your cells. It is the aspect of myself I cherish most."