Prince William and Kate Middleton Launch Their YouTube Channel With Some Adorable Banter

Prince William and Kate Middleton are officially YouTubers.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who recently reunited with the rest of the royal family to pay tribute to the late Prince Philip, are starting a new chapter. The couple just launched their new YouTube channel, where they will chronicle their duties as senior members of the royal family. They announced their new venture with a video that shows the typically ultra-polished duo in a far more relaxed manner.
The launch video begins with Prince William reminding his wife to "be careful what you say now, because these guys are filming everything." The video then cuts to footage of the couple at a variety of charity events, parties, sporting events and tours. One video even shows Kate shearing a sheep! Later in the video, Kate teases Prince William for rolling his Rs.
It's certainly a different side to the royal couple than we've previously seen—and fans shared just how delighted they are to tune in.
"It's a wacky world we live in when the future king and queen are YouTubers," one wrote in the comments section. Another added, "Yay! Subscribed! Welcome to YouTube Their Majesties, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge! Future King and Queen of UK!"
"These two are just so likable," a third follower shared. "In particular, what I admire of them is that they are deeply aware of the privilege they have and so they don't try to make things about themselves. It's a very adult approach, because it shows respect."
In addition to their royal responsibilities, Prince William and Kate are parents to parents to Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3. Recently, Prince William detailed how the family celebrated their daughter's 6th birthday during a royal engagement with the Babcock Vehicle Engineering firm.
"She had a lovely day, thank you," Prince William shared, according to Hello Magazine. "Last year it was her birthday in lockdown, but this year we were able to have one other family over."
The couple also released a photo, taken by Kate, of their only daughter on her big day.
Stay tuned to see what the Duke and Duchess document for their upcoming YouTube journey. Check out their launch video above.