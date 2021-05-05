Prince William and Kate Middleton Launch Their YouTube Channel With Some Adorable Banter

Watch : Prince William & Kate Middleton's Wedding Day 10 Years Later

Prince William and Kate Middleton are officially YouTubers.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who recently reunited with the rest of the royal family to pay tribute to the late Prince Philip, are starting a new chapter. The couple just launched their new YouTube channel, where they will chronicle their duties as senior members of the royal family. They announced their new venture with a video that shows the typically ultra-polished duo in a far more relaxed manner.

The launch video begins with Prince William reminding his wife to "be careful what you say now, because these guys are filming everything." The video then cuts to footage of the couple at a variety of charity events, parties, sporting events and tours. One video even shows Kate shearing a sheep! Later in the video, Kate teases Prince William for rolling his Rs.

It's certainly a different side to the royal couple than we've previously seen—and fans shared just how delighted they are to tune in.

"It's a wacky world we live in when the future king and queen are YouTubers," one wrote in the comments section. Another added, "Yay! Subscribed! Welcome to YouTube Their Majesties, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge! Future King and Queen of UK!"