See the First Photos From Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon

The first images of the characters from the Game of Thrones spinoff series House of the Dragon have been released. See them here and find out everything we know about the new show.

By Corinne Heller May 05, 2021 5:41 PMTags
TVGame Of Thrones
One word to describe the first images from the new Game of Thrones prequel? Dracarys.

On Wednesday, May 6, HBO released sneak peek photos of scenes from the upcoming 10-episode fantasy spinoff series House of the Dragon, which recently began production. The show focuses on "Mother of Dragons" Daenerys Targaryen's ancestors from House Targaryen and takes place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, which ended its eight-season run in 2019.

The new series stars Ready Player One actress Olivia CookeRhys Ifans, Emma D'ArcyDoctor Who and The Crown alum Matt SmithSteve ToussaintEve Best and Paddy Considine as King Viserys I Targaryen (yes, Daenerys' horrible brother was named after him).

House of the Dragon was co-created by Game of Thrones mastermind George R.R. Martin. The show is based on his 2018 book Fire & Blood, which depicts the history of House Targaryen, first introduced in his A Song of Ice and Fire novels, on which the Game of Thrones TV series was based.

House of the Dragon began filming last week. Production will take place in Iceland, Croatia, Morocco and England.

photos
See the first photos of House of the Dragon:

Helen Sloan/HBO
House of the Dragon Is Announced

In May 2019, HBO's hit fantasy series Game of Thrones ended its eight-season run. That fall, the network announced it was developing a prequelHouse of the Dragon, focusing on Emilia Clarke's character Daenerys Targaryen's ancestors. HBO ordered 10 episodes of the new show, and production began in April 2021.

HBO
Concept Art

Concept art for House of the Dragon was released in December 2020.

HBO
More Concept Art

The dragons in House of the Dragon are just as majestic as the ones in Game of Thrones.

Ollie Upton/HBO
Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) and Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith)

The eldest child of King Viserys appears with her uncle and the monarch's younger brother.

Rhaenyra is of pure Valyrian blood and is a dragonrider. HBO states, "Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything…but she was not born a man."

As the younger brother to King Viserys, the fifth Targaryen king to occupy the Iron Throne, Daemon is heir to the throne. "A peerless warrior and a dragonrider, Daemon possesses the true blood of the dragon," HBO states. "But it is said that whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air…"

Ollie Upton/HBO
Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint)

...aka the Sea Snake. HBO describes his character as "the most famed nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros," saying that he "built his house into a powerful seat that is even richer than the Lannisters and that claims the largest navy in the world."

Ollie Upton/HBO
Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans)

Alicent Hightower appears with her father, Ser Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King.

Alicent is described as "the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms." She was raised in the Red Keep and "possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen."

According to HBO, Otto "loyally and faithfully serves both his king and his realm. As the Hand sees it, the greatest threat to the realm is the king's brother," Prince Daemon Targaryen, played by Matt Smith, "and his position as heir to the throne."

Show Logo

The official logo for House of the Dragon.

