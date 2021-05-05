Rebel Wilson Reveals the Perfect Way Paul Feig Celebrated Bridesmaids' 10-Year Anniversary

We can't believe it's been almost ten years since Rebel Wilson showed us what a "Mexican worm" tattoo looked like.
The actress took to her Instagram Story on May 4 to share the gift director Paul Feig gave the cast in honor of the film's anniversary, writing, "Thank you @paulfeig you classy gentleman! Can't believe it's been 10 years since BRIDESMAIDS."
In the video, Rebel shows off a class ring with "BRIDESMAIDS" engraved around a purple stone (possibly a nod to the color of the bridal party dresses worn at the end of the movie.)
On one side, the ring simply read "Wilson," while on the other, the words "Hold On" are etched on top of "Ten-Year Anniversary" and "2021" to complete the markings.
And, to top it off, while Rebel twirls the ring in the clip—in the ultimate nostalgic moment—she also adds the song "Hold On" by Wilson Phillips, which the group infamously performed during the film's ending.
Rebel's hilarious character of Brynn in the iconic movie served as the star's breakout role, which was then quickly followed up by appearances in popular films including, What to Expect When You're Expecting and Pitch Perfect.
But, according to an interview done in March with SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Rebel came close to not making it in the comedic blockbuster.
"My character wasn't supposed to exist in the movie. I'd auditioned for Melissa McCarthy's character and was the second choice for that role," Rebel explained. "I guess they liked my audition and added me into the film, essentially, so there was never supposed to be two roommates, only one. So, I just kind of added myself in in a way to the scenes."
The movie, which debuted on May 13, 2011, was an unprecedented success, earning over $288 million worldwide, a Golden Globe nomination and two Academy Award nominations.
So grab your tequila—without or without the worm—and toast to ten years!