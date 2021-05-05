Thomas Rhett Lists All the Hilarious Ways He’s Become a Stereotypical Dad

Watch : Thomas Rhett & Wife Lauren Speak Against Racism for Their Daughter

Thomas Rhett may have more than one dad joke in his back pocket nowadays.

During the May 5 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the country superstar chatted all about the humorous ways fatherhood transformed him into the person he is today.

"Yeah I mean, I'm wearing a polo at 4:30 on a Tuesday afternoon," Thomas cracked.

The "Life Changes" singer even pulled out the cutest pink unicorn that seemed to be incredibly close—maybe even on standby.

"I mean my bus is filled with nothing but kid toys," he continued. "My shorts are getting shorter, I'm taking a camera everywhere I go—a big camera—tryna just capture all these moments and really just embrace the dad life."

The 31-year-old shares three daughters with wife Lauren Akins: Willa Gray, 5 (who the couple adopted in 2017), Ada James, 3, and 14-month-old Lennon Love.

The three tiny toddlers also lead double lives as—believe or not—young music execs for their dad.