Real Housewives of Dallas' Kary Brittingham Divorcing Husband Eduardo After 12 Years of Marriage

The Real Housewives of Dallas star Kary Brittingham and husband Eduardo are ending their marriage of 12 years.

Kary announced the split on her Bravo show's season 5 reunion that aired Tuesday, May 4, following a tense season for the couple. The pair, who tied the knot in Mexico in 2009, share daughter Isabella, and Kary also has three children from a previous marriage.

"My marriage was falling apart, and I didn't want to admit it," she told host Andy Cohen about her friction with Eduardo this season. "After the show finished, me and Eduardo had a real heart-to-heart talk, and we decided we needed to go our separate ways. We just told our kids right before coming to the reunion."

After the episode aired on the East Coast, Kary—who joined the unscripted series in season 4—took to Instagram to post a family photo and discuss the couple's decision to split up.

"As we go in to tonight's episode, I want you to know that Eduardo and I have made the very tough decision to separate," the 50-year-old jewelry designer wrote. "He has been the most amazing father these past 17 years to my four kids and for that I am eternally grateful. We are stepping into this new journey as co-parents together and while I know it's going to be an adjustment, I am confident that we can handle this next chapter of life with the same amount of mutual respect and love we've shared with each other for so long."