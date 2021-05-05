Ally Brooke Reveals What's In Her Bag

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Ally Brooke is booked and busy! Between cooking up new music and launching her Worship Sundays series on YouTube, the "All Night" singer is doing the most for her fans.

"I've been in paradise in the studio," the former Fifth Harmony member revealed to E!. "New music is coming in the next few weeks, my fans are gonna go crazy. It's amazing. Hold on tight."

Despite having so many projects keeping her busy, Ally always manages to look flawless, so we just had to ask her which beauty must-haves she takes with her on the go. From nourishing dry conditioner to the perfect everyday lip liner shade, the author's picks are a must for anyone that is looking to upgrade their self-care routine.