Ally Brooke Reveals What's In Her Bag

The singer dishes her beauty must-haves and exciting new projects.

By Emily Spain May 05, 2021 1:00 PM
We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Ally Brooke is booked and busy! Between cooking up new music and launching her Worship Sundays series on YouTube, the "All Night" singer is doing the most for her fans.

"I've been in paradise in the studio," the former Fifth Harmony member revealed to E!. "New music is coming in the next few weeks, my fans are gonna go crazy. It's amazing. Hold on tight."

Despite having so many projects keeping her busy, Ally always manages to look flawless, so we just had to ask her which beauty must-haves she takes with her on the go. From nourishing dry conditioner to the perfect everyday lip liner shade, the author's picks are a must for anyone that is looking to upgrade their self-care routine.

And if you're looking for some encouragement on feeling your best self. Ally has some great advice!

"Don't be hard on yourself. Be kind to yourself. Appreciate your heart, your work ethic, your mind, your talents. It is important to stay present. You are fearfully and wonderfully made!"

While we not so patiently wait for Ally's new music to drop, you can channel Ally on a daily basis through all of her must-have beauty products below!

Cetaphil Daily Cleanser

"This is my go-to facial cleanser. It's super affordable and gets the job done well, especially after those long, heavy makeup days."

$16
$11
Amazon

Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector

"I just went blonde and thanks to Olaplex my hair is so strong and healthy! It is a product that is a life saver to your hair. I recommend this for everyone!"

$28
Amazon
$28
Sephora

Amika Silken Up Dry Conditioner

"This dry conditioner always comes through on my lazy days and gives me that 'just washed', fresh look."

$25
Sephora
$25
Amazon

Chanel Ultra Le Teint Velvet Foundation

"My fave foundation! I adore Chanel. This foundation makes my face look like silk."

$50
Nordstrom

La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream

"One of my favorite products I use. It is like Heaven to your skin. I swear by it. This moisturizer will make your skin glow and radiate gorgeously."

$95
Nordstrom

Spice Lip Liner by MAC

"I use this lip liner just about every day! I'm in love with it. It goes with almost every shade of lipstick that I've tried."

$18
Nordstrom

Marc Jacobs Daisy Love Eau de Toilette

"I am a believer in having an amazing scent. Right now I'm loving this perfume because of its fragrant floral scent. It is perfect for spring."

$60
Ulta

Chanel Hot Pink Caviar Double Flap Bag

"I am in love with my hot pink quilted Chanel purse that my Mom bought me for Christmas a few years ago. It is so elegant and timeless. The pink color is perfect for spring and summer as well!"

$6,500
1stDibs

