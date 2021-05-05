This $10 TikTok Famous Cleaning Product Has 28,200 Five-Star Amazon Reviews

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

They say that "a watched pot never boils" and we need to implement the addendum "a watched stain never lifts." More often than not, letting a cleaning product sit overnight and rolling up our sleeves to scrub out a stain just doesn't work. And even when it does, we all have better things to do than spend our night cleaning the kitchen stove. Thankfully, I gave in to another one of those #tiktokmademebuyit videos. Well, actually I gave into many of those posts. Watching video after video of other people miraculously cleaning deeply stained pans, sinks, walls, and boats with ease, I had to try The Pink Stuff Miracle Cleaning Paste myself (I just don't have a boat to complete the experiment).

Lo and behold, TikTok came through yet again. And so did Amazon. As of this moment, more than 28,200 customers gave Stardrops The Pink Stuff Miracle Cleaning Paste a perfect 5-star review (and that number just keeps on growing). So, how does it work? Just put some on a sponge or damp cloth, gently rub, and rinse with water. It really is that simple and this paste can do a lot. You can clean glass, garden furniture, rust, uPVC, cooktops, copper, ceramic tile, saucepans, and more.

If you need more convincing before you click "add to cart," find out why Amazon customers love the $10 cleaning product below.