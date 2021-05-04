Girls5eva Stars Reveal Which Iconic Girl Group They'd Want to Join

Girls5eva is poised to be the ultimate throwback pop series, but what real-world '90s girl group does the cast want to join?

Well, it's kind of a no-brainer—much like signing onto the Peacock show itself.

Co-stars Sara Bareilles and Renée Elise Goldsberry virtually sat down with E! News to spill all the details on Girls5eva. "Oh my gosh, it was a complete pinch me moment," Bareilles recalls of hearing that Tina Fey and Meredith Scardino wanted her to join the cast. "As someone who came up in the music industry, girl groups were a really big part of who I looked up to...so to get a chance in my 40s to put on a choker necklace and a head scarf and live my best girl dream fantasies, it's just been so much fun."

Co-star Goldsberry jokes, "I spent a couple decades trying to get signed by a girl group." Both Bareilles and Goldsberry went on to have critically-acclaimed careers on Broadway. "I was just super happy to be spending with that girl right there and be singing very funny, great songs," Goldsberry gushes.