Jaclyn Hill's Ulta Makeup Collection Confirms Her Status as the YouTube OG

Before TikTok and Instagram existed, makeup artist Jaclyn Hill made her YouTube debut in 2010. Prior to that, she was "a young girl working at MAC who would dream of makeup." On her lunch breaks, she "would stroll into makeup stores and swatch every new product," which allowed her to find her true passion.

From there, she became one of the OG beauty influencers who blazed the trail without any inclination about what to expect. The entrepreneur told E! that she "didn't think the YouTube beauty space would truly take off." While the newest creators attempt to monetize from the jump, Jaclyn had different intentions when she began her social media presence. She recalled, "I really wanted my channel to be a place where individuals could find confidence through makeup!"

The YouTube pioneer elaborated, "My beauty mantra is 'it's more than just makeup' because it's a community. A community for people to come together and be whatever you want to be. Whether you feel like you don't fit in or have a big dream and feel like no one is rooting for you to succeed, I wanted to be that role model for young people everywhere." She taught many of us how to contour/highlight/bake in addition to encouraging her fellow creators to embrace their passions and use social media to connect with the world.