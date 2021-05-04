See Will Smith's Oh-So Relatable Pandemic Bod in New Shirtless Photo

Watch : Will Smith Shares Photo of Himself in Worst Shape of His Life

Will Smith is ready to get back into the "best shape of his life."

The declaration comes just days after the actor took to Instagram on May 2 to candidly admit he felt the exact opposite as a result of the pandemic.

Will captioned the most recent post shared on May 4, "This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry." He continued, "I love this body but wanna FEEL better."

In the post, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star struck a hilarious pose while wearing—well, his underwear!

The Bad Boys actor even managed to throw a small joke into the caption, writing, "No more midnight muffins, this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!! Teaming up with @youtube to get my health & wellness back on track. Hope it works!"

The upcoming partnership with YouTube makes for the perfect fit since the star has already racked up an astounding 9.28 million subscribers based on his own comical, inspiring and just downright relatable content shared through his official channel.