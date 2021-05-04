Prince William Shares New Details About Princess Charlotte's 6th Birthday Celebration

Prince William is sharing how his family marked Princess Charlotte's 6th birthday.
During a royal engagement with the Babcock Vehicle Engineering firm, the Duke of Cambridge spoke to an employee of the company, who asked if Charlotte enjoyed her birthday on Saturday, May 1, according to Hello Magazine.
"She had a lovely day, thank you," William shared. "Last year it was her birthday in lockdown, but this year we were able to have one other family over."
He added that they had "great fun" celebrating the occasion at their Norfolk country home, remarking on how children grow up "very fast."
Over the weekend, the Cambridges refrained from posting on social media in acknowledgement of the racism and bullying directed towards members of the football league. He wrote in a statement shared to the Cambridge's Twitter, "As President of the FA I join the entire football community in the social media boycott this weekend. W."
For this reason, Princess Charlotte's adorable portrait was not shared on the Cambridge's social media platforms, although it was shared with the press.
In the portrait, Charlotte, affectionately referred to as Lottie by her family, posed in a floral dress from the brand Rachel Riley on the grounds of their family's country home of Anmer Hall.
Just days prior, William and wife Kate Middleton shared a beautiful video of themselves and their three children, Princess Charlotte, 6, Prince George, 7, and Prince Louis, 3, at the beach, in honor of their decade-long marriage. The picturesque video was captioned, "Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family."
Though April was marred by the death of Prince Philip at age 99, the royals have found many moments of celebration as well. From Will and Kate's 10th wedding anniversary to Prince Louis beginning nursery school, the Cambridges have much to be grateful for, indeed.