October Gonzalez's Mother's Day Gift Guide Speaks to Every Mom's Love Language

As a busy mom of four, the KeepOn podcast host knows a thing or two about what to get the mother figure in your life for Mother's Day! From cozy robes to at-home facials and luxe handbags and must-have activewear, October Gonzalez is here to help you find the perfect gift just in time for Sunday's festivities.

"Motherhood is not for the weak. I absolutely love Mother's Day because it should never be forgotten for one second that we are the ones keeping it all together (sometimes by a thread)," October explained to E!. "I would be lying if I said I don't expect a gift on Mother's Day. Gifts are one of my love languages and they can come in any shape or size. A homemade present is my favorite gift to get from the kids, but I don't let my husband get off that easy ha!"