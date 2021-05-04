Why Oprah Winfrey Was "More Nervous Than Anything" to Interview Elliot Page

Oprah Winfrey has interviewed nearly every major celebrity on the planet, from Michael Jackson and Rihanna to Meghan Markle and Barack Obama.
However, the media mogul admitted that her recent sit-down with Elliot Page was one of her most nerve-wracking, because she wanted to be informed about transgender rights issues before speaking with the Umbrella Academy actor.
"I was more nervous about this interview than anything. I wanted to get it right," Oprah told GLAAD's director of transgender representation, Nick Adams, over Zoom, according to Oprah Daily.
She said her "homework" ahead of the interview included speaking with Nick and watching the documentary Disclosure, which was produced by Orange is the New Black star Laverne Cox and highlighted problematic depictions of transgender characters onscreen.
As Nick explained, the vast majority of Americans learn about "what it means to be trans" from watching films and TV shows. "You either see nothing or what you see is really sick, twisted, and distorted," he noted.
So, it seems that Oprah wanted to ensure her Oprah Conversation didn't contribute to any stigmas and, in the words of GLAAD, learn "how cisgender people can be allies in the fight for trans equality."
The OWN leader told Nick, "You can see that I wanted to do better. I wanted to help everybody else do better."
During her conversation with Elliot, he opened up about the best part of his transition, after he came out as transgender five months ago. The Juno star recalled his most joyful moment since then: "Getting out of the shower and the towel's around your waist and you're looking at yourself in the mirror and you're just like, 'There I am.' And I'm not having the moment where I'm panicked," he shared.
Elliot also said that he cried "tears of joy" after getting top surgery, saying, "It's being able to touch my chest and feel comfortable in my body for the—probably the first time."