See Conan O'Brien Reveal the Date for Final Conan Episode

The final episode of Conan will be here before you know it.

On the Monday, May 3 episode of the TBS talk show, Conan O'Brien confirmed that viewers will say goodbye to Conan next month after 11 years. During the on-air announcement, Conan noted that they were "winding down our TBS show."

Yet, before sadness could settle in for fans of the comedian and his chat show, the longtime late-night personality explained that "the plan is to reemerge on HBO Max sometime in the near future," which he dubbed his "fourth iteration" of a show. "Imagine a cooking show with puppets and you'll have the wrong idea," he quipped before adding, "Anyway, we're gonna be making this switch."

As he continued, Conan shared that the final episode will air on Thursday, June 24. "Now, the plan is we're gonna be showing a lot of clips of our favorite moments from the last 11 years," the beloved host explained. "We're gonna have some special guests. We're gonna create, I think, a really fun, special environment. And it's gonna be, I think, a lot of fun."