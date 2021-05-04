Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock Is Pregnant With Her First Baby

Watch : Celebrity Pandemic Pregnancies: Emma Roberts, Morgan Stewart & More

And baby makes three!



Little Mix singer-songwriter Leigh-Anne Pinnock took to Instagram May 4 to reveal she and fiancé Andre Gray are expecting their first child together. She wrote the heartfelt caption, "We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't wait believe the dream is finally coming true… we can't wait to meet you."



For the exciting announcement, the 29-year-old posted a series of stunning shots of her cradling her bump while draped in layers of gorgeous green satin. The sweet shots also include her fiancé looking just as blissful in the captured moment.



Tons of fellow stars and fans poured into her comment section with love and adoration. Her Little Mix bandmates were among the first to comment on the thrilling news, with Perrie Edwards writing, "I can't stop staring at these pictures. You're a vision. Ily both so much! CONGRATULATIONS my beautiful sister!"



Jade Thirlwall also joined in, commenting, "Love you so much, look at this family."