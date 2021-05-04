Like Us, Kim Kardashian Is Still Mourning Regé-Jean Page's Bridgerton Exit

Watch : Kim Kardashian's Reaction to "Bridgerton" Star's Exit Is All of Us

Still upset Regé-Jean Page won't be returning for season two of Bridgerton? Kim Kardashian can relate.

As the Bridgerton soundtrack started playing in the middle of her spa appointment, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to mourn the Duke of Hasting's departure. "All the feels are coming back!" Kim wrote. "Why is the @bridgertonnetflix sound track on while I am trying to relax and get a facial."

The music was a punch to the gut, as it would be for any true superfan. "I might start crying thinking about how the Duke isn't coming back," she continued. "Just when I thought I was over it!!!"

The SKIMS founder isn't shy about how she burns for the Netflix hit. As it turns out, she even helped inspire Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington.

"As the world's number one @bridgerton Stan does @KimKardashian know that the Kardashians were a massive inspiration for the Featheringtons and we talked about them all the time during our fittings?" the actress, who later dubbed Kim the "Duchess Kardashian of Calabasas," tweeted. "Because I feel like she should know this."