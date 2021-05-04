Like Us, Kim Kardashian Is Still Mourning Regé-Jean Page's Bridgerton Exit

Still upset Regé-Jean Page won't be returning for season two of Bridgerton? Kim Kardashian can relate.
As the Bridgerton soundtrack started playing in the middle of her spa appointment, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to mourn the Duke of Hasting's departure. "All the feels are coming back!" Kim wrote. "Why is the @bridgertonnetflix sound track on while I am trying to relax and get a facial."
The music was a punch to the gut, as it would be for any true superfan. "I might start crying thinking about how the Duke isn't coming back," she continued. "Just when I thought I was over it!!!"
The SKIMS founder isn't shy about how she burns for the Netflix hit. As it turns out, she even helped inspire Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington.
"As the world's number one @bridgerton Stan does @KimKardashian know that the Kardashians were a massive inspiration for the Featheringtons and we talked about them all the time during our fittings?" the actress, who later dubbed Kim the "Duchess Kardashian of Calabasas," tweeted. "Because I feel like she should know this."
Needless to say, Kim was freaking out after she heard the news. "This tweet was sent to me on my @bridgerton group chat!" she replied. "Can I please come to a fitting?!?! It would make my whole life!!!!!! I love you Lady W!!!"
Back in April, fans learned of Regé's Bridgerton exit. "It's a one-season arc," he explained to Variety while recalling conversations with producers. "It's going to have a beginning, middle, end–give us a year. [I thought] ‘That's interesting,' because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on."
And roll on they will. Season two will focus on the eldest in the family, Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey). "There are also going to be a lot of brilliant characters introduced in this series–and it's not just Anthony that we're going to delve into," Bailey recently teased to British Vogue. "The robust universe that's been set up by Shonda [Rhimes] and Chris [Van Dusen] will just expand and keep pushing boundaries in a way that's quietly subversive. There's just going to be more of what everyone loves, I think."