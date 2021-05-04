Pink to Receive Icon Award at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Watch : Billboard Music Awards: 5 Things We're Stoked For!

One word: Legendary!

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards is shaping up to be an exciting event with each and every announcement. Case in point? On Tuesday, May 4, the annual ceremony revealed Pink is receiving the prestigious Icon Award come Sunday, May 23.

"As a little girl, I always dreamed about being a singer and sharing my love of music with the world," Pink said in a statement. "Years later, to receive the Billboard Music Awards Icon Award is hard to fathom! I feel so honored to join the ranks of music idols like Cher, Garth Brooks, Janet Jackson and Stevie Wonder. It's a true 'pinch me' moment and I feel humbled and blessed."

In addition to receiving the honor, Pink, who is a three-time BBMA winner, is also set to perform at the ceremony. This will be the singer's first return to the BBMA stage since her last performance in 2016.