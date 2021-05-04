Kelly Osbourne Reveals Why She Doesn't Speak to Sister Aimée Anymore

They may be sisters, but for Kelly Osbourne and Aimée Osbourne—that's where their link starts and ends.
Nearly two decades after the Osbourne family rose to stardom in a whole new reality TV way, it seems the oldest Osbourne child remains out of the picture, at least when it comes to her younger sister Kelly.
As fans of the MTV series can recall, Aimée never appeared on the show with her celebrity parents and younger siblings. Fast forward almost 20 years later, Kelly and Aimée remain at a distance off-camera. "We don't talk," Kelly confirmed on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast. "We're just really different. She doesn't understand me. I don't understand her."
In a 2002 interview with Barbara Walters, Aimée explained why she opted not to participate in the family's megahit show, noting it was not meant to be a slight. "It really was nothing to do with me not loving them," she said, "not wanting the world to know that I am a part of this family."
Instead, for Aimée, it was a fear of being typecast while pursuing a singing career combined with a desire for privacy.
"My private life to me is very important," she told Walters, "so it didn't feel right because my whole life, everything's been so exposed, so I feel as though now I'm at an age and a time in my life where I can make that choice."
Aimée has since released music through her band, ARO. "With Aimée, she doesn't want to be a celeb," mom Sharon Osbourne said on The Talk in 2020. "She just wants to do her music and do her creative thing and feel good about it—that's it."