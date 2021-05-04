Channing Tatum Admits He Only Works Out for This NSFW Reason

Channing Tatum works hard for his on-screen magic.
During the May 4 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 41-year-old actor spilled the beans on his true motivation behind keeping himself in such excellent shape.
"As someone who works out for a job, I promise you I would not look like this unless I had to be naked in most of my movies mostly," Channing admitted. "At some point I have to get better at acting so I don't have to be naked in all of them."
We have a feeling fans might feel differently about that.
Although the Hollywood star first hit the screen in romantic-drama movies such as Step Up, we got a true first look at his incredible physique in the 2009 action film, G.I. Joe. But, it was his leading role in the stripper-centric comedy Magic Mike in 2012 that truly put his physical talents front and center on the big screen and made him a household name to behold.
The movie's success was so unbelievable that there was a sequel, Magic Mike XXL—where Channing had to dance five times more than he actually did in the original—in 2016.
Fans and admirers alike have enjoyed seeing Channing's hard work pay off for close to a decade—and it's safe to say that he has yet to disappoint.
If you're wondering just what it takes to get in Channing-like shape, his trainer Arin Babaian, broke down his routine for Esquire and just reading it is enough to make anyone sweat. Channing's routine includes 60kg bench presses, 50 sit-ups, 75 side crunches (per side), 20 leg raises, 10 ab-rolls outs, and many more components added to his usual routine, such as biking.
And when you're done catching your breath? Believe or not, a treadmill would be waiting for you. Yes—it's intense.
Although the Dear John star admitted it's his full-time job to look that good, he also got candid on his adoration for people who seem to juggle it all.
"I literally get to work out as a job and it's still hard," he shared. "I can't imagine people who have a 9-5 job, who have kids at home, and where do they get the energy and the time to actually focus on themselves?"
Luckily for fans, Channing's job gives us more than we can ever ask for.