Jana Kramer Has a "Single Dinner" Night Amid Mike Caussin Divorce

Watch : Jana Kramer "Embarrassed" in First Interview Since Divorce Filing

Jana Kramer is experiencing a new normal after filing for divorce from Mike Caussin.

The One Tree Hill alum, who announced her breakup from her husband of six years in late April, took to Instagram Story on May 3 to share a glimpse inside of her "single dinner" night at home. In the social media video, Jana let out a sigh as she told her 2 million followers that she was eating frozen chicken. Then, attempting to make light of the situation, the 37-year-old singer captioned the post, "At some point ya just gotta laugh."

Hours before her solo meal, Jana returned to her Whine Down podcast for the first time since her split. "So sorry for everyone listening right now—this is not easy," Jana said as she held back tears. "For those of you that haven't seen the news, I filed for divorce a few weeks ago, and it has not been easy, I'll say that. And honestly, I don't even know if I want to do the show anymore. I'm being completely honest."