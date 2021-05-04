Paris Hilton Sets the Record Straight on the "Truth" About Her "Stop Being Poor" Shirt

Watch : Paris Hilton Says She Doesn't Watch Reality TV

Paris Hilton is clearing the air about a certain shirt that she never actually owned.

Years ago, a photo made the rounds online of the star rocking a sleeveless top that appeared to read, "Stop Being Poor." But on Monday, May 3, she took to TikTok to confirm she never really wore such a top, as it was all the result of a sly Photoshop user.

"So there's this photo online of me—I'm sure you've seen it," Paris, 40, said in the new footage. "I never wore that shirt. This was completely photoshopped. Everyone thinks it's real, but that's not the truth."

She then shared what she maintained is an actual pic of herself, revealing that a choice word is different. "This is what it really said: 'Stop Being Desperate,'" Paris continued. "Don't believe everything you read."

This is certainly not the first time that this explanation has been shared. As widely reported by a number of media outlets, Paris was indeed photographed in the "Stop Being Desperate" shirt at a Las Vegas event in April 2005, and an image was later doctored to appear she was making a comment on socioeconomic differences.