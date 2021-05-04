Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares the Adorable Way Chris Pratt Supports Her While She's Breastfeeding Lyla

Watch : Arnold Schwarzenegger's Thoughts on Katherine Marrying Actor

Katherine Schwarzenegger couldn't ask for a better teammate to help remind her of what really matters as they raise their first child.

As part of her "BDA (Before, During & After) Baby" video series, she chatted about motherhood with model Iskra Lawrence. Katherine explained that when she breastfeeds Lyla, husband Chris Pratt has a great way of keeping everything in perspective. The pair, who tied the knot in June 2019, welcomed their daughter in August 2020.

"My husband has always been super supportive," Katherine shared with Iskra, who welcomed her first child in April 2020. "He'll look at our daughter and be like, 'Can you believe your body is able to feed our baby?' And sometimes, I think—especially as women with this pressure to bounce back after baby—you have to keep in mind that when you're breastfeeding, you need to, as my husband says, 'eat to win,' and to feed yourself so you can also properly nourish your baby. Because for a lot of people, what you eat and how you treat your body also hugely impacts your milk supply."