Pink Reveals She "Rewrote" Her Will During "Really Scary" Coronavirus Battle

Watch : Pink Recalls Her "Roller-Coaster" Experience With Coronavirus

More than a year has passed since Pink and her son, Jameson, tested positive for COVID-19, and the singer is still reeling from the experience.

As Pink tells Heart Radio host Mark Wright, she thought her and her then-3-year-old son were going to die, because their symptoms were so dire. She explains, "This is going to sound crazy, but we had COVID last year, very early in March, and it was really bad and I rewrote my will... You know, at the point where I thought it was over for us."

Pink adds that she took the extra step of calling her best friend to make a request in case she didn't make it, leaving behind her husband Carey Hart and daughter Willow.

"I said, 'I just need you to tell Willow how much I loved her,'" she recalls. "It was really, really scary and really bad."

The singer continues, "As a parent, you think about, you know, what am I leaving for my kid? What am I teaching them? And are they going to make it in this world, this crazy world that we live in now? And what do I need to tell them if this is the last time I ever get to tell them anything?"