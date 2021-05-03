Katie Thurston Pokes Fun at That Vibrator Moment in New Bachelorette Promo

Bachelor Nation fans are getting in on the action ahead of the 17th season of The Bachelorette!
On Monday, May 3, the ABC franchise released a new promo of its star, Katie Thurston, who is set to hand out roses and hopefully find her special someone on the dating competition series. But before her love story is shared with the world, the reality TV personality paid homage to her time on Matt James' season of The Bachelor.
"See what all the BUZZ is about," the 30-year-old star wrote on Instagram while referencing The Bachelorette's new promo tagline. "Join me on June 7th as @bacheloretteabc on ABC #thebachelorette."
As fans will recall, her emphasis on "buzz" is a cheeky nod to her debut on The Bachelor. During the season 25 premiere, she showed off her sparkly, light-up vibrator on night one. Her prop even caught Matt by surprise.
"I haven't seen something that big before," he told E! News in January. "It was extremely distracting, you know, making noises and just catching light in a bunch of different ways, so it's hard to stay focused."
At the time, Katie explained her prop was a representation of what got her through quarantine.
However, the Washington native became a fan favorite for more than her sex toy.
Throughout the season, she stood up to some of the women that she and other contestants described as bullies, including Anna Redman, Victoria Larson, MJ Snyder and Kit Keenan to name a few.
Fans can expect to see the ABC star back in her element, but this time, she's calling the shots.
In the first promo for The Bachelorette, which was released on Sunday, April 25, Katie put it simply, "I don't regret being myself. I know what I deserve."
"I am who I am," she shared. "I want to meet someone who knows who they are. My person is still out there."
The new season will also feature a new shake-up. Past Bachelorette leads Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe are co-hosting Katie's season. Earlier this year, Chris Harrison announced his temporary departure from the franchise following the backlash he received over his statements regarding Rachael Kirkconnell's controversial past behavior.
A source close to Bachelor Nation previously told E! News filming had "a different vibe" compared to previous seasons.
"It was a lot of female energy in one bubble and hard for Katie to have the full spotlight," the insider explained, noting the co-hosts "have extremely outgoing personalities."
But only time will tell how everything unfolds.
The Bachelorette season 17 premiere airs on ABC on Monday, June 7.