Dancing With the Stars' Witney Carson Just Created the Perfect Bags for Mom

Diamonds may be a girl's best friend, but handbags are definitely a mom's best friend.

Whether you're in need of a some diapers, a tissue or a snack, mom carries the weight of the world on her back—literally—so that you're never unprepared.

New mom and Dancing With the Stars pro Witney Carson is familiar with this feeling. As she explained to E! News, "With our busy lives, my diaper bag was key to a successful day."

With that in mind, the star recently partnered with JuJuBe to create the perfect diaper bags. They're not only large and functional, but they're also visually appealing, since moms shouldn't have to compromise. "The Beyond collection covers all bases with a compartment for absolutely anything and everything without being overwhelming," Witney shared. "We really thought of everything. It's thoughtful and organized, but aesthetically beautiful just like all moms!"

All three bags are made with vegan leather and are available in Witney's favorite color, a deep brown. Keep scrolling to see just how fab they are—especially for Mother's Day.