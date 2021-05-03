Boxer Félix Verdejo Charged in Death of Pregnant Woman and Unborn Baby

Lightweight boxer Félix Verdejo is facing federal charges stemming from the death of a pregnant woman and her unborn baby.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by E! News, the professional athlete is charged with kidnapping resulting in death, carjacking resulting in death and the killing of an unborn child.

According to the courts, the charges in the complaint carry a maximum possible penalty of death. As of press time, no decision has been made to pursue or not to pursue the death penalty.

Back on April 29, a pregnant woman named Keishla Rodriguez was reported missing to Puerto Rico police. On May 1, her lifeless body was recovered by police in the San Jose Lagoon.

A criminal complaint filed by the FBI accuses Verdejo of punching Rodriguez in the face and injecting her with a syringe filled with an unidentified substance. The complaint goes on to allege that the athlete then bound her arms and feet with wire and tied a heavy block to her before throwing her off a bridge.