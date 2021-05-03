ThirdLove's Newest Model Could Be You!

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Do you have main character energy or a body you love?
ThirdLove, aka everyone's favorite intimates apparel brand, just announced their "Everyday Woman Model Search" today. In an effort to build on their commitment to foster inclusivity and diversity, ThirdLove is giving women of all different sizes, shapes, looks, abilities and ages the opportunity to star in an upcoming campaign. To help choose the face of the new campaign, ThirdLove tapped world renowned photographer and celebrity judge Nigel Barker. So you, yes you, can live out your dream of being a model and help women everywhere celebrate their bodies!
"With diversity and body positivity at our core, we celebrate the beauty in every body, and have always been a champion for identifying new talent," said Ra'el Cohen, Co-Founder and CCO of ThirdLove. "We're proud of ThirdLove models like Yumi Nu, who recently became Sports Illustrated's first Asian curve model, and Janis Wilkins, a yoga teacher who was discovered by ThirdLove and featured in our campaign, which then propelled her into a brand new modeling career at age 62. We look forward to establishing the next success story through our community."
To enter the "Everyday Woman Model Search," just wear at least one ThirdLove product and post a forward facing photograph or video (up to 60 seconds in length) to your Instagram, Facebook or TikTok account and share your response to "I should be ThirdLove's next model because..." in the caption. All entries must tag @thirdlove and include #ThirdLoveModelSearch in the caption, before also submitting their contact information via the Official Entry Form.
If you haven't tried ThirdLove yet, we've rounded up a few of our faves below to help you find the perfect fit for your entry!
24/7™ Classic T-Shirt Bra
Available in 10 versatile hues, ThirdLove's classic t-shirt bra is a must! Offered in sizes in A-I, including signature half-cup sizes, ThirdLove will help you find the perfect fit. And let's face it, there's nothing better than having a bra that allows you to tackle the day without feeling uncomfortable.
The No Show Kit
Made stitch free with smooth seams, you'll love the feel and fit of ThirdLove's bestselling underwear styles: the Comfort Stretch Thong, Comfort Stretch Bikini and Comfort Stretch Bikini.
Woven Short
Who else is guilty of wearing their pajama shorts until after lunch? We love the adorable print on these shorts and how there is a comfortable elastic waistband.
Feather Lace™ Demi
Ok this bra is a work of art! With soft, movement-friendly fabric and memory foam cups, you won't want to rip off this bra the second you get home from work.
Comfort Stretch Thong
Available in XS-3X, this thong will make you feel confident and comfortable thanks to stitch-free design with smooth seams and second-skin fabric.
The Me-Time Kit
Talk about the perfect WFH fit! Cozy up in this french terry sweatshirt, french terry jogger and adjustable strap wireless bra. We aren't kidding when we say you'll want to wear this sweatshirt on repeat.