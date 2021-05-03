Tiffany Haddish Just Took a Big Step in Plans to Adopt Children

Watch : Tiffany Haddish Taking Parenting Classes in Order to Adopt

Seems like Tiffany Haddish is taking her Night School role literally.

The beloved comedian exclusively revealed to E! News' Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester on May 3 that she has taken a big step in her adoption journey. "I'm taking parenting classes now to adopt," she shared.

"I'm looking at five and up, really like seven," Haddish explained earlier today, citing the age range of children she is looking for. "I want them to be able to know how to use the restroom on their own and talk. I want them to know that I put in the work and I wanted them."

Haddish is currently dating rapper Common, and she joked that if they were to get pregnant together, she's "not going to be the baby mama," but a wife.

However, naturally having a baby seems unlikely to Haddish: "Here's something everybody don't know, I'm going to tell you," she exclusively revealed. "When I was 21, I was really hard up with money and gave up a bunch of eggs. So who knows? I might got some kids out in these streets. I doubt it though because I never got the bonus."