Law & Order Is Getting Another Spinoff: All the Details on For the Defense

There's a new Law & Order spinoff on the horizon.

Just as fans are recovering from Elliott Stabler's (Christopher Meloni) triumphant return in the highly-anticipated series Law & Order: Organized Crime, viewers now have another spinoff to look forward to—and this time, it's all about the defense.

Famed creator and producer Dick Wolf is expanding the Law & Order brand with NBC's straight-to-series order of Law & Order: For the Defense. According to NBC, the series will "take an unbiased look inside a criminal defense firm" with a focus on defense attorneys and the justice system at large. Each week will focus on a "contemporary mortality tale" in the procedural.

CSI: Miami creator Carol Mendelsohn is billed as show runner and executive producer, along with Wolf, Arthur Forney, Julie Weitz and Peter Jankowski.

"This new show is exciting for me personally," Wolf stated in the May 3 announcement. "We spent the last 30 years on shows that played offense. Now it will be great to play defense, and being able to do it with Carol is an honor and an opportunity for both of us to do television that hasn't been done before."